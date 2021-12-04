Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Pilot Confirms Trump, Clinton Flew On Lolita Express

American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly killed himself in 2019 while being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

At the time, Epstein faced charges for sex trafficking of minors, but his death led to charges being dropped, spurring widespread public outrage.

However, in 2020, U.S. authorities zeroed in on Epstein's long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell, charging her with the crimes of enticement of minors and sex trafficking of underage girls.

With Maxwell's trial ongoing in Manhattan, here's the latest update.