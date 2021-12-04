Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Pilot Confirms Trump, Clinton Flew On Lolita Express

American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly killed himself in 2019 while being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

At the time, Epstein faced charges for sex trafficking of minors, but his death led to charges being dropped, spurring widespread public outrage.

However, in 2020, U.S. authorities zeroed in on Epstein's long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell, charging her with the crimes of enticement of minors and sex trafficking of underage girls.

With Maxwell's trial ongoing in Manhattan, here's the latest update.

The Latest

Lolita Express Pilot

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr, a pilot who flew Epstein's infamous Lolita Express -- a Boeing 727 -- for nearly 30 years, testified at Maxwell's trial this week.

As Newsweek reported, Viskoski explained that he piloted Epstein's planes for roughly 1,000 trips between 1991 and 2019.

Viskoski said that he never personally saw any sexual activity on Lolita Express, but he talked about the plane's passengers.

In fact, the pilot named around a dozen high-profile figures, including former presidents, Hollywood stars, musicians, politicians, and members of the British royal family.

Who Flew On Lolita Express?

[ABC News][YouTube]

Here's who flew on Epstein's Lolita Express, according to Viskoski: former President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, actor Kevin Spacey, comedian Chris Tucker, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, member of the British royal family Prince Andrew, lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Violinist Itzhak Perlman, former Sen. John Glenn, and former Senate majority leader George Mitchell.

Viskoski also said that he often flew Epstein's famous and influential guests to the financier's private Caribbean island, Little St. James, where sexual abuse of minors allegedly occurred.

"It was a regular destination," he told the court.

Trump's Relationship With Epstein

Trump and Epstein were seen and photographed together on numerous occasions -- the former president reportedly even had the convicted sex offender fly on his private jet.

Trump also knew Maxwell, and when news broke that she is being prosecuted, he wished her well.

"I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is. I don't know the situation with Prince Andrew, I just don't know. Not aware of it," Trump said at the time.

Clinton's Relationship With Epstein

Clinton and Epstein were also seen together many times over the years, and several photographs of the two men have circulated on the world wide web for years.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Epstein visited the Clinton White House at least 17 times during the Democrat's first term, between 1993 and 1995.

Visitor logs obtained by the paper show that Epstein was invited to the White House by Clinton's closest aides and advisers.

Despite apparently flying on the Lolita Express, Clinton maintains that he knew "nothing about the terrible crimes" Epstein was involved in.

