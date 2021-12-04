Georgia Boy Accidentally Kills Sister With Ghost Gun

Pretty much anyone with internet access and a bit of creativity can can make a homemade firearm. Also known as ghost guns, these weapons are usually made with parts sold online and do not have serial numbers, which makes them untraceable.

The parts are so easily accessible that a 13-year-old boy from Douglasville -- which is about 20 miles west of Atlanta, Georgia -- was able to build and sell guns from his home.

But this resulted in a tragic accident, with the boy accidentally shooting his sister to death. Read more below.