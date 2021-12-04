Georgia Boy Accidentally Kills Sister With Ghost Gun

[11Alive][YouTube]

Damir Mujezinovic

Pretty much anyone with internet access and a bit of creativity can can make a homemade firearm. Also known as ghost guns, these weapons are usually made with parts sold online and do not have serial numbers, which makes them untraceable.

The parts are so easily accessible that a 13-year-old boy from Douglasville -- which is about 20 miles west of Atlanta, Georgia -- was able to build and sell guns from his home.

But this resulted in a tragic accident, with the boy accidentally shooting his sister to death. Read more below.

Attempted Robbery

On Saturday, as Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds explained, two individuals arrived at the boy's home to purchase one of his ghost guns.

But they refused to pay, according to The New York Post. The boy then opened fire -- with one of his ghost guns -- to prevent the theft.

However, he accidentally shot his sister, who has been identified as 14-year-old Kyra Scott.

The boy has admitted to the shooting and was charged with felony murder. One of the two buyers has been arrested and charged with robbery and felony murder.

Kyra Scott

[11Alive][YouTube]

After realizing Kyra was shot, people at the home tried to take her to a hospital. They stopped at a gas station, where they were met by medical and police personnel.

The 14-year-old was then transferred to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

"It’s so sad … because the mother’s losing two kids at one time. [The boy was] selling those weapons on the streets of Douglas County, Carroll County, Atlanta -- everywhere," Pounds said, noting that police are still searching for the second would-be buyer.

'We Must Do Better'

District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement that "this loss is absolutely senseless, and many are grappling to understand how this could happen."

"Kyra Scott, by all accounts, was a beautiful and kind soul, and nothing that is done in this case will bring her back. The cost of losing our children is simply too high of a price to pay, and we must do better. And we as a community are going to do better."

Racine added that her department will review the sheriff’s investigation once it’s completed.

Ghost Guns

As CNN reported, the use of ghost guns has been on the rise in cities across the nation.

According to criminal defense lawyer Page Pate, ghost guns are widely accessible due to legal loopholes.

"Under federal law the part for a firearm is not a firearm, and federal law only regulates firearms," Page explained, adding that "a lot of parents would be surprised to learn that their kids can go online and buy the parts to a gun they can then make themselves."

