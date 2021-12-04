Kaia Gerber On Education & Being A Role Model

Among Kaia Gerber's many passions, books are a top priority. Already one of the world's most successful models at just 20-years-old, the Calvin Klein face, who recently broke into acting with a role in Ryan Murphy's wildly popular series American Horror Story, is also an avid reader.

Daughter of legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford, Kaia would often "bring books backstage to shows,” admitting in a recent interview that "some people would act surprised, which I always found interesting."

Delving deeper into her intellectual pursuits, the June/July Vogue cover star shared how she's furthered her education during the pandemic and used her social media platform to get people into literature.

With 7.2 million followers on Instagram and deeply aware of the responsibility that comes with so much visibility, Kaia, who's never been fond of the term "influencer," also opened up about how she feels being regarded as a role model.

Here's what she had to say.