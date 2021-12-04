Selena Gomez Delivers A Classy Clapback To A Nosy Fan

Drama always seems to find Selena Gomez even when she’s lying low. This time, it takes the form of a nosy troll disguised as a fan, but the Grammy nominee said, not today. In her usual goofy manner, Selena posted a duet with Dr. Dawn Bantell’s viral TikTok video about drinking alcohol. The actress and musician makes funny faces in reaction to Dr. Dawn’s claims in the post. The good doctor talks about the CDC’s definition of heavy drinking for women (8 or more drinks per week) and men (15 or more drinks per week.)