Selena Gomez Delivers A Classy Clapback To A Nosy Fan

Let’s double back a bit for a background on this situation. If you didn’t know, Selena has an autoimmune condition called Lupus. She got her first diagnosis in 2014 and quietly battled with the health issue.

By 2017, the Lupus escalated and affected her Kidney, causing her to need a transplant. Though the then 25-year-old entertainer said she didn’t want to ask anyone for such a huge favor, she got help. Her friend Francia Raisa (Grown-ish) pictured above offered help since she was a donor match. The sacrifice saved Gomez’s life, giving her a second chance.