Kaia Gerber Arches Back In Stretchy Mesh Underwear

Kaia Gerber caught mega likes while arching her back in stretchy and black Calvin Klein underwear earlier this year. The 20-year-old model and daughter to Cindy Crawford has been making headlines for upping her brand profile - alongside fronting Marc Jacobs' Daisy fragrance, the Celine face is also repping American fashion giant Calvin Klein.

Kaia updated her Instagram back in March while stripped down to sporty undies for CK, with a #mycalvins seeing her join other CK faces including Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner.