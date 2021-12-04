Dakota Johnson Stuns In Only A Fluffy Gucci Coat

Dakota Johnson looked like pure fire while in a $9,000 Gucci coat, high heels, and nothing else as she posed for Town & Country recently. The 32-year-old actress continues to make headlines for new movie The Lost Daughter, although it wasn't just career talk as the Texan slipped into a series of super-classy looks for her magazine shoot.

Dakota, who has been making headlines for rocking Italian label Gucci throughout fall 2021, also donned Carolina Herrera and Jason Wu in the photos. See the looks below.