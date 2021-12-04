Dakota Johnson Stuns In Only A Fluffy Gucci Coat

Dakota Johnson looked like pure fire while in a $9,000 Gucci coat, high heels, and nothing else as she posed for Town & Country recently. The 32-year-old actress continues to make headlines for new movie The Lost Daughter, although it wasn't just career talk as the Texan slipped into a series of super-classy looks for her magazine shoot.

Dakota, who has been making headlines for rocking Italian label Gucci throughout fall 2021, also donned Carolina Herrera and Jason Wu in the photos. See the looks below.

Stuns In $9,000 Gucci Coat

Scroll for the photos, ones bringing the 50 Shades of Grey star in a colorful series of outfits - while her Jason Wu dress retails for $5,995, it was even pricier as the star rocked a monochrome, super-shaggy, and likely faux fur coat costing 9k from Gucci.

The photo showed the Maude partner standing by a green backdrop, slightly bending one knee, and flaunting her toned legs while flashing major thigh in the fluffy and off-the-shoulder number. Black high heels and earrings were the only accessories.

See The Photo Below

The pic, posted to Town and Country's Instagram, came with a caption shouting out the actress. The magazine wrote:

"It’s Dakota Johnson’s party—and this month, we’re all invited. Introducing T&C’s December/January issue, starring the devastatingly stylish, unflappably cool @dakotajohnson. The actress is looking ahead to the premiere of her latest film, The Lost Daughter."

Anyone eyeing up the outfit might want to know that the shoes (also Gucci) cost an eye-watering $1,300. The Sidney Garber earrings will set you back $125,000. More after the snap.

Scroll For More Snaps

Also shared to the magazine's social media was a photo of Johnson in a $7,500 Gucci bustier, plus - seen below - a multicolor and spot-print Christopher Rogers dress.

"@dakotajohnson is an actress whose body was used to sell an R-rated franchise that earned more than $1 billion, and her latest film, The Lost Daughter, offered a chance to unpack some of that objectification," the caption to this photo read. Fans have, however, been seen Dakota in pretty regular clothing this year as she grabs groceries at Erewhon Market in L.A.

Directing First Feature

Interestingly, no details were given as Dakota teased directing her very first feature.

“We talked about someone else directing, but then I was dreaming about it, having ideas all the time. It’s in my bones, this story. I’m like, ‘Is this too soon?’ But it’s happening. I’m gonna do it," she was quoted as saying - but the intro to that merely informed fans that "the project hasn’t been announced yet, and she’s wary of even talking about it."

For more updates, check out Dakota's Instagram.

