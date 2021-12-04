Kendall Jenner Sunbathes In Bikini Bottoms For Cash

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kendall Jenner isn't sunbathing for free. The 26-year-old supermodel, who made 2019 headlines for topping Instagram's list of highest-paid influencers, was back to raking in the cash ahead of the weekend, with content on her IG bringing in popular eyewear brand RayBan, plus a little bikini action.

Last month, Kendall made the news for celebrating hitting 200 million Instagram followers. Now, the E! star is leveraging that fanbase for even more $$$ - of course, the following figure has risen since. Check it out below.

Another #Ad Win

Scroll for the post, one bringing Kendall in via video mode and showing off the luxury perks of her California mansion. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had filmed herself in selfie mode while rocking a pair of RayBan Stories shades - she quickly told her followers that seeing life through the Stories lens was pretty surreal.

While the opening shot merely brought Kendall rocking the eyewear while in a tank top, it all turned to sunbathing in the third slide.

See The Video Below

Kendall was then seen delivering a bit of a hot dogs or legs situation as she lounged around her outdoor terrace bare-legged and in bikini bottoms, also enjoying an herbal tea.

"Love my #RayBanStories 😎 Swipe to see life through my eyes. @rayban @facebook #ad," the caption read. Quick to comment was "Food God" and BFF to sister Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban, who wrote: "Actually looks kinda 🔥…calls too?"

Swipe below for all three slides - just scroll for more.

What's She Earning?

In 2019, Kendall raked in $15.9 million - from Instagram ads alone. Pay on the platform correlates with following, something Kendall definitely has on her side. Experts at Vox have broken down the potential pay, stating:

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry."

Plenty More Brands

Kendall, who comes with a Victoria's Secret Angel past and has fronted brands from Adidas to Burberry, continues to snag the deals. This year sees her as an ambassador for sportswear brand Alo Yoga, plus luxury Italian label Versace. The sister to Kylie Jenner also continues to shout out oral care brand Moon, plus trendy French designer Jacquemus.

Kendall's latest promo brings her right on the beach and for a big happy stretch, this as she reps Alo Yoga - "Winter on the beach ☕️ @alo #aloyogapartner," she wrote yesterday.

