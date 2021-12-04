Kendall Jenner Sunbathes In Bikini Bottoms For Cash

Kendall Jenner isn't sunbathing for free. The 26-year-old supermodel, who made 2019 headlines for topping Instagram's list of highest-paid influencers, was back to raking in the cash ahead of the weekend, with content on her IG bringing in popular eyewear brand RayBan, plus a little bikini action.

Last month, Kendall made the news for celebrating hitting 200 million Instagram followers. Now, the E! star is leveraging that fanbase for even more $$$ - of course, the following figure has risen since. Check it out below.