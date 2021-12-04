Don Johnson, 71, Says His Sex Life Is 'Better' Than Ever

At 71, Don Johnson is just as bit as active in the boudoir as he was in his heydays. The Nash Bridges and Miami Vice legend recently revealed that his sex life had gotten "better" with age, saying he's honed his skill over the years to the point of turning it into "science."

Johnson dished on his lovemaking prowess in an interview with Andy Cohen on November 17. Coming on as a guest on his "Radio Andy" show, the septuagenarian disclosed some spicy deets that might leave men half his age taking notes. Read about it below.