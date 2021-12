Dakota Johnson looked flawless and classy beyond belief while stealing the show at the Gotham Awards in New York City this week. The 50 Shades of Grey actress continues to make headlines for both her casual streetwear and glammed-up looks - it definitely wasn't baggy pants for the brunette three days ago as she flaunted her stunning figure in a classic black evening dress and strappy high heels.

Photos of Johnson circulated by Just Jared are now catching major likes - see why below.