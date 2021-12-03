Prosecutor Reveals Disturbing Details About Ethan Crumbley's Behavior

News
[Mikesington][Twitter]

Damir Mujezinovic

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday, shooting eleven other students.

Seventeen-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre, and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana were killed in the shooting. A fourth student, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, died of his wounds on Wednesday.

Crumbley has been charged as an adult with multiple crimes. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, now also face charges.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald revealed disturbing details about the case in a press conference on Friday -- and they concern Crumbley's parents.

The Latest

Cause Of Death Revealed For Cult Leader Found Eyeless, Enshrined With Lights

Prosecutor Reveals Disturbing Details About Ethan Crumbley's Behavior

College Football Playoff Predictor: Alabama Can Create The Ultimate Chaos

Kendall Jenner Names Sis Kourtney Kardashian Worst Parent

Melissa Gorga Cashes In With Massive Pizza Party

Warning Signs

As journalist Aaron Rupar reported via Twitter, McDonald said that, on November 21, a teacher observed Crumbley searching ammunition on his cellphone and notified school officials.

Personnel then contacted Jennifer Crumbley, leaving a voicemail on her phone. James was also contacted, but did not answer. They then sent a follow-up email to the teen's mom, but received no response.

On that day, McDonald said, Jennifer wrote the following text message to her son: "LOL. I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."

Movies

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

The Actress Is Adding More Feathers To Her Hat

By chisom

Disturbing Drawings

On the day of the shooting, a teacher saw a disturbing note on Ethan's desk, and took a picture of it, McDonald said. The note contained a drawing of a semi-automatic handgun, pointing at the words "the thoughts won't stop, help me."

On the note, Ethan also drew a bullet, writing "blood everywhere" above the drawing. Between the two drawings was a third drawing -- of a person who appears to have been shot and is bleeding.

"My life is useless... the world is dead," the teen also wrote on the note, according to the prosecutor.

Khloe Kardashian Slammed Over Kyle Rittenhouse Remarks

Woman Breastfeeds Cat On Delta Airlines Flight

Parents Called To School

James and Jennifer Crumbley were summoned to the school as soon as the teacher saw the drawings. Ethan scratched out his drawings before a counselor removed him from class.

At the meeting, the teen's parents were shown the drawings and told that they need to get their son into counseling, according to McDonald.

Neither James nor Jennifer asked their son whether he had a gun with him, the prosecutor said, noting that both parents "resisted the idea" of their son leaving the school and left without him.

Charges

[10 Tampa Bay][YouTbe]

When news broke that there was an active shooter at the Oxford High School, Jennifer texted her son, McDonald revealed.

"Ethan, don't do it," she wrote.

James Crumbley then called 911, saying that a gun was missing from the house, and that he believed his son Ethan may be the shooter.

According to McDonald, further investigation revealed that James stored his gun -- the gun Ethan used to commit the crime -- in a drawer, in his bedroom.

Both James and Jennifer have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, McDonald said.

Read Next

Must Read

Ridiculousness' Chanel West Coast Promises Fans Unique OnlyFans Content

Kendall Jenner Criticized In Braless 'Look At Me' Dress

Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

Thylane Blondeau Flaunts Business Brains In Bikini Bottoms

Hailey Bieber Forgets Her Pants While Under A Tree

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.