Andre Drummond's Comments On Sixers Fans Won't Please Ben Simmons

Watching players wanting to force their way out of their team has become common in today's NBA.

But even in an era where player empowerment has taken a step forward, we have never seen a saga like the one Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are starring.

The team is fining Simmons for every game he misses, yet he refuses to take the floor, becoming the fan's no. 1 enemy.

Sixers fans are passionate and ruthless and will let you know how much they love you or hate you night in and night out. If not, just ask Andre Drummond.