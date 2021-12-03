Zendaya’s Low-Key Love Life And The Men She’s Been Linked To

famous relationships
Shutterstock | 2914948

Fatima Araos

Zendaya is all over the news right now after her relationship with Tom Holland, her costar and love interest in the Spider-Man franchise, was confirmed. Rumors started swirling in 2017 and again earlier this year that the two were dating. They have always either denied it or kept quiet about it, though – until now. But more on that later.

The 25-year-old Disney Channel alum has always been tight-lipped about her rumored romances. Back in 2017, she talked to Vogue about a breakup without naming names, saying, “It was my first love. It wasn’t a good ending.” We can only speculate about who she has dated over the years but these are the ones who have generated the biggest buzz.

The Latest

Zendaya’s Low-Key Love Life And The Men She’s Been Linked To

January Jones Unbuttoned In Her Bathroom For First Holiday Party

Gigi Hadid Stuns Shirtless In Figure-Hugging Versace Suit

Sixers Rumors: Daryl Morey Still Hoping To Pull Ben Simmons-For-James Harden Blockbuster

Coach Steve Kerr Talks About Klay Thompson's Role Alongside Stephen Curry As All-Star's Return Nears

Trevor Jackson

Shutterstock | 564025

The Euphoria star appeared as Trevor Jackson’s love interest in his music video for Like We Grown in 2013 and their onscreen chemistry sparked rumors of a real-life relationship. Then in 2014, Zendaya attended the Grown-ish actor’s 18th birthday celebration and denied the hookup to HipHollywood. “There’s going to be those [rumors]. But he’s my best friend in the whole world,“ she said. “I love him to death. I’m always going to be there. I’m always to be the homie. I’m always going to be there supporting him. That’s all it is.”

Movies

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

The Actress Is Adding More Feathers To Her Hat

By chisom

Odell Beckham Jr.

Shutterstock | 1296406

Back in 2016, there were talks of a romance between the Greatest Showman actress and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. after TMZ came out with a video of the pair leaving a Grammy Awards after-party together. But Zendaya’s dad Kazembe Coleman, who was with them that night, shot down the rumor, saying, “There’s no relationship. We’re just friends. When you see my daughter out on a date without me, it’s a relationship.” According to dad, that outing was just an “audition” or an “interview.”

January Jones' Dating History: Jason Sudeikis, Ashton Kutcher, Jim Carrey & More

Machine Gun Kelly Reacts To Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian Romance

Jacob Elordi

Shutterstock | 564025

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, who are costars in Euphoria, first ignited relationship rumors when they went on holiday together in Greece in August 2019. Then later that year, the pair took a trip to Australia to spend Thanksgiving with Elordi’s family. But then the 24-year-old Kissing Booth actor told GQ Australia that Zendaya was just “like my sister,” which would have been the end of the story. But then Us reported that Elordi had been spotted kissing Zendaya on the forehead in New York City. The rumors eventually died down, though, and Elordi moved on to dating Kaia Gerber.

Tom Holland

Shutterstock | 166287618

And now we go back to Tom Holland. He and Zendaya were first linked together after they did Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. But the two played coy, saying they were just friends. In July this year, however, paps caught them kissing inside Holland’s car in Los Angeles, which was all but an official confirmation of their romance. In a recent interview with GQ, Holland talked about the kiss, saying that “privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Read Next

Must Read

Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

Kendall Jenner Criticized In Braless 'Look At Me' Dress

Hailey Bieber Forgets Her Pants While Under A Tree

Future Model & Dancer Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Couldn't Make Angelina & Brad Prouder

Thylane Blondeau: 10 Surprising Facts About The 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.