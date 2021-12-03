Zendaya’s Low-Key Love Life And The Men She’s Been Linked To

Zendaya is all over the news right now after her relationship with Tom Holland, her costar and love interest in the Spider-Man franchise, was confirmed. Rumors started swirling in 2017 and again earlier this year that the two were dating. They have always either denied it or kept quiet about it, though – until now. But more on that later.

The 25-year-old Disney Channel alum has always been tight-lipped about her rumored romances. Back in 2017, she talked to Vogue about a breakup without naming names, saying, “It was my first love. It wasn’t a good ending.” We can only speculate about who she has dated over the years but these are the ones who have generated the biggest buzz.