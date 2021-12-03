Coach Steve Kerr Talks About Klay Thompson's Role Alongside Stephen Curry As All-Star's Return Nears

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson experienced one of the worst nightmares of his NBA career when he suffered a torn ACL in 2019. The injury didn't only cost them an NBA championship title, but it also forced him to miss the 2019-20 NBA season. Thompson was supposed to rejoin the Warriors in the 2020-21 NBA season but during the 2020 NBA offseason, he suffered an Achilles injury that further delayed his return to the court.

As of now, Thompson is already showing a massive improvement in his rehabilitation and expected to officially join the Warriors soon.