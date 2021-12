Halle Berry proved it doesn't have to be fancy - and she did it in a bathrobe. The 55-year-old actress, currently celebrating both her #1 movie Bruised and inking a major deal with streaming giant Netflix, has been busy rocking her bathrobe over on Instagram, where a recent share showed her in promo mode for the Flawless Beauty brand she fronts.

Halle was going for some steamy self-care action - she also reminded fans that Flawless Beauty's Facial Steamer is available at Walmart.