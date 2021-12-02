NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Could Be Traded To Pelicans For Tomas Satoransky

The New Orleans Pelicans entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of ending their playoff drought. Unfortunately, as of now, the Pelicans are struggling to consistently win games. So far, they have lost six of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 14 spot in the Western Conference with a 6-18 record.

Zion Williamson may be expected to rejoin the team soon after months of recovering from his injury but if they want to have a realistic chance of reaching the postseason, they should still strongly consider upgrading their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.