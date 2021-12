Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested on May 29 after police officers in Sandy Springs, an Atlanta, Georgia suburb, witnessed him assaulting his wife, Genesis Ozuna.

The Sandy Springs police department released a video of the incident on Wednesday. The footage, taken from a bodycam worn by one of the police officers, shows that the MLB star was choking his wife as cops burst through his door.

Read more about this incident below, and watch the video of Ozuna assaulting his wife.