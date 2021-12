One of the most interesting trade targets for the Lakers is All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a recent article, Zane Harris of Fansided's Lake Show Life suggested potential trade scenarios involving Westbrook. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would allow the Lakers to send Westbrook to Minnesota and bring Russell back to Los Angeles.

Unlike other players who are on Harris' list of potential trade targets for the Lakers, Russell would no longer need to make himself comfortable in Los Angeles since it's the place where he started his NBA career. In 2015, the Lakers drafted Russell using the second overall pick.