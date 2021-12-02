Ridiculousness' Chanel West Coast Promises Fans Unique OnlyFans Content

Over the years, we saw Chanel "the host" on ­MTV's Ridiculousness, "the actor" on Love & HipHop: Hollywood, and "the rapper," at sold out concerts. Are we now getting Chanel the "OnlyFans" model?

Keep reading to find out what the 33-year-old thinks of the social media app.

Earlier this year, Chanel West Coast ended her 23 seasons run as a co-host on MTV's Ridiculousness. She's focusing instead on her music career, which started in 2009. When a 21-year-old Chanel signed to Young Money, we expected her to be the next big star but, her career took a different turn.

The Been On rapper hinted that tensions behind-the-scenes caused her abrupt departure from the big record label. She's since moved on, as we can see on her website.

Unsplash | Taylor Van Riper

In the words of _American Sweetheart, "the sky isn't the limit, it's only the view." West Coast surprised fans when she dropped a 19-track debut album in 2020. According to Spotify Wrapped for Artists the project is a huge success.

American Sweetheart racked 3.8 million streams from 1 million listeners across 168 countries. Chanel took to her Instagram to celebrate her album's success. In a post thanking her 3.5 million followers, she reminded fans and "haters," that she achieved this with "NO LABEL, NO big marketing schemes, NO support from the blogs, NO investor, NO man helping with sh*t."

Scroll to see the full-length caption.

Choosing Talent Over Being Sexy

Sitting down with In Touch Magazine, West Coast emphasized her need to promote her talent over her looks. "I'd rather be known for my talent than just being sexy," she says. When asked about joining OnlyFans (the social media app for monetizing posts), Chanel replies she might join but not post sexy content.

The In The Clouds rapper reminded the interviewer that she had young fans looking up to her. That's not her being coy, though, because she posts sensual content on her Instagram – her Halloween costume is a testament. Since friends suggest monetizing her posts, Chanel would rather not.

Giving Back To Society

Unsplash | Kira auf der Heide

Chanel joins a long list of artists who give back to society from their earnings. She told HipHop1987 on Oct. 2020 how recognizing her privilege prompted her to do that. West Coast's album success is more than streams because she's giving a portion of the proceeds to Jay Z and Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance.

West Coast has a clothing line LOL CARTEL which she sells on her website iamchanelwestcoast.com.

Who Is Chanel?

Shutterstock | 587221

She may have left the big screens but not the camera. Chanel documents her life via vlogs and blogs. According to her website bio, "Chanel likes to keep her fans up to date on her life and her thoughts because that's the best way to feel someone's vibe." You can start feeling her vibe at Rolling Loud on Dec. 12.

In her Spotify wrapped tribute, Chanel echoes that she does everything for her fans. She also says, "Engaging with fans is something she considers a blessing. Her fans keep her humble and so happy." To keep up with West Coast, visit her YouTube channel.

