Ridiculousness' Chanel West Coast Promises Fans Unique OnlyFans Content

Over the years, we saw Chanel "the host" on ­MTV's Ridiculousness, "the actor" on Love & HipHop: Hollywood, and "the rapper," at sold out concerts. Are we now getting Chanel the "OnlyFans" model?

Keep reading to find out what the 33-year-old thinks of the social media app.

Earlier this year, Chanel West Coast ended her 23 seasons run as a co-host on MTV's Ridiculousness. She's focusing instead on her music career, which started in 2009. When a 21-year-old Chanel signed to Young Money, we expected her to be the next big star but, her career took a different turn.

The Been On rapper hinted that tensions behind-the-scenes caused her abrupt departure from the big record label. She's since moved on, as we can see on her website.