Kaia Gerber Shares Beauty Tips She Learned From Mom Cindy Crawford

Kaia's makeup style has evolved a lot over the years, from her blue eyeshadow phase and Green Day-inspired eyeliner in high school to the signature "no-makeup look" she sports nowadays.
“When I was in high school, I used to [pile it on]… It was a fun time to experiment with makeup. Now, because my job involves experimenting with makeup, I tend to tone it down,” says the supermodel.
Her current minimal makeup style revolves around Yves Saint Laurent products, starting with the brand's Touche Éclat foundation and concealer, which she uses to even out her skin tone and add radiance to her complexion.
"I like to use my fingers as my brushes because it warms the product up in your hand, I feel like. And it just ends up blending more naturally," she says.
The model also pays close attention to her eyebrows, meticulously brushing them before moving on to a creamy blush.
“I love blush. I love the TikTok trend of doing blush on your nose to make you look a little sunburnt,” she says, dabbing YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick Balm on her lips, across the apples of her cheeks, up over her cheekbones and down the bridge of her nose, as well as onto the outer corners of her eyelids to give herself a sunburnt tint.
“We’re not getting sunburned because we don’t want wrinkles, so we’re going to fake it,” she said.