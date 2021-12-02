Kaia Gerber Shares Beauty Tips She Learned From Mom Cindy Crawford

Kaia Gerber is dishing on her well-kept beauty secrets, and it's all top-notch advice that she picked up from her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford.

The Vogue cover star revealed her daily skincare and makeup routine in a video for the magazine earlier in May, months before her 20th birthday. In the clip, given below, Kaia walked viewers through her everyday look, sharing beauty tips she got from her mom.

"My mom has always taken such good care of her skin, so I kind of picked up things from her," she said. "She's always been very conscious of what she's putting on her skin."

Scroll for details and for the video.