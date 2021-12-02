Ethan Crumbley's Older Brother Speaks Up

Damir Mujezinovic

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday, shooting eleven individuals.

Three students were killed in the shooting. They have been identified as Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, and Hana St. Juliana. Another student, Justin Shilling, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, and several others have been hospitalized.

Crumbley, has been hit with murder, terrorism, assault and weapons possession charges. Authorities claim the shooting was premeditated, so he has been charged as an adult.

But what was Crumbley's motive?

Eli Crumbley

Ethan's half-brother Eli Crumbley, who is 18 years old, said on Wednesday that his younger brother never displayed any violent tendencies.

"The Ethan I knew was just a smart boy who just seemed like an average kid. There was nothing that ever stood out to me. He'd never get suspended from school, or detention," Eli told The Daily Mail.

"He didn't suffer depression or anything like that. He woke up happy, went to school, came home and played games," the teen continued.

School Shooting

Eli and Ethan have the same father. The two boys lived together with their father James and Ethan's mom Jennifer, but Eli moved in with his biological mother last March.

"It mostly had to do with the relationship between my stepmother and I. It wasn't as great as it could be. Moving back to Florida was the best option for me," Eli said, refusing to elaborate.

On the day of the shooting, Eli repeatedly called his father because he was worried for his little brother's safety, but couldn't reach him. He eventually realized that it was Ethan who shot up the school.

'It's Still Hard To Believe'

Eli said that "it's still hard to believe" his brother murdered his schoolmates.

"As far as I knew, Ethan was always good. He was just quiet, kept to himself, kept his circle of friends small. He was a clean kid, didn't smoke or do drugs, nothing. And he got good grades. He wanted to be an archeologist."

"When I was living there, nothing seemed off. We'd just walk to the bus stop in the morning, go to school, come home, maybe play some football outside or basketball. We'd just chill, wouldn't do much," he continued.

Alleged Bullying

Some reports suggest that Ethan was bullied at school. Per The Detroit News, authorities say the school has no reports of Ethan being bullied or harassed.

According to his own brother, he was never bullied as a child.

Eli explained that Ethan was on the bowling and soccer teams in middle school, and that video games were his favorite hobby. He added that he wasn't aware of any issues his younger brother might have been experiencing.

"I really don't know what his reasoning was behind this," Eli said.

