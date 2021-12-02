Michigan Shooter's Mom Wrote Fawning Letter To Trump

Fifteen-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Michigan's Oxford High School on Tuesday, shooting eleven people.

Three students who were killed in the shooting have been identified as Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana. Seventeen-year-old Justin Shilling succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, while seven other students have been hospitalized.

As Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald explained, Crumbley has been charged as an adult because his attack "was absolutely premeditated."

As Crumbley's parents could also face charges, members of the press are investigating their social media accounts.