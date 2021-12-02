Michigan Shooter's Mom Wrote Fawning Letter To Trump

Fifteen-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Michigan's Oxford High School on Tuesday, shooting eleven people.

Three students who were killed in the shooting have been identified as Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana. Seventeen-year-old Justin Shilling succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, while seven other students have been hospitalized.

As Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald explained, Crumbley has been charged as an adult because his attack "was absolutely premeditated."

As Crumbley's parents could also face charges, members of the press are investigating their social media accounts.

Jennifer Crumbley

Ethan's mom Jennifer Crumbley appears to be an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, as reported by The Daily Beast.

In fact, in November 2016, Crumbley penned an open letter to Trump and published it her on her blog.

In the letter, she fawned over the former president, praised him for seeking to reduce immigration and build a wall on the U.S-Mexico border, and commended him for supporting the right to bear arms.

Crumbley also touched on Trump's misogynistic remarks, and said she does not mind them.

Letter To Trump

"You made the famous 'grab them in the pu**y' comment, did it offend me? No. I say things all the time that people take the wrong way, do I mean them, not always," Crumbley wrote.

"As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms... allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment," she continued.

She described herself as "a hard working Middle Class Law Abiding Citizen who is sick of getting f*cked in the a** and would rather be grabbed by the pu**y."

Day Of Shooting

On the day of the shooting, James and Jennifer were brought into the school for a face-to-face meeting about their son's "behavior," according to Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

It remains unclear why exactly the teen's parents were summoned, but the authorities were not informed about any issues prior to the shooting.

Crumbley's schoolmate Nathan Swanson told The Daily Beast that the suspected shooter was "really quiet, he would never talk to people,"

"He wore all black, I believe he was really into hunting," Swanson added.

James Crumbley

The 9mm Sig Sauer Ethan used in the shooting allegedly belonged to his father James, who purchased it days earlier, on Black Friday.

According to Heavy, James Crumbley is 45 years old and works as an account executive at an office supply company in the Detroit area. He has reportedly volunteered as a soccer coach for Clarkston Parks and Rec.

Public record's show that Crumbley has a criminal history in Florida, where he was arrested back in 2005 and charged with driving without a license and operating with a suspended license.

