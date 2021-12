The Javier Báez experiment didn't last long in Queens.

Shortly after acquiring him from the Chicago Cubs, the New York Mets failed to hold on to El Mago, who chose to sign a 6-year, $140 million deal with the Detroit Tigers.

The Mets reportedly offered him $125 million but the Tigers added more money, a no-trade clause, and an opt-out clause after the second year, so it was a bit of a no-brainer for him.

So, now that he's gone, who could replace him? Let's take a look.