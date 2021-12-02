Ariana Grande Breaks Down Her Most 'Iconic' Music Videos

Back in May 2014, Ariana was releasing the music video for "Problem" off of the My Everything album. Featuring Iggy Azalea, the clip directed by The Young Astronauts, who had collaborated on Ariana's "Right There" and "Almost Is Never Enough" the previous year, has since scored over 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

Discussing the clip with Allure earlier in September, Ariana said: "I really love the '60s. I've always loved that era for glamour, for wardrobe, for aesthetic, film, choreography, everything."

The pop star revealed that the famous dancing scene in the video was inspired by the 1969 musical Sweet Charity, noting the costumes they used -- including her glittering little black dress, pictured above -- we "almost identical" to the movie.

"I love that era, so we had a lot of fun dipping a toe in here -- and then I never kinda dipped any toes out for the rest of my life," joked Ariana, adding that she loved Iggy's glam and hairstyle in the vid.

For a trip down memory lane, hit "play" on the music video below.