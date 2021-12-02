Ariana Grande Breaks Down Her Most 'Iconic' Music Videos

For the "thank u, next" music video, Ariana teamed up with Hannah once again to recreate all of her favorite scenes from all of her favorite movies.
"Nobody is more right to do this with than Hannah. She turned something that felt so torrential at the time in my life into something that felt fun and light, at least while we were doing it," Ariana gushed over the director. "And what I got to share with the world felt bright and beautiful."
Dishing that the duo was actually filming "Breathin'" off of Sweetner when they came up with the video concept for "thank u, next," Ariana said she got a kick out of playing Regina Gorge and Elle Woods.
The superstar continued: "Playing Jenna Rink was a dream come true. I couldn't believe it, Jennifer Garner even reposted it. And I love her so much."
Fans will remember Jennifer raving about Ariana on Instagram at the time.
Another thing that got Ariana excited was working with Jennifer Coolidge. The Boca Raton native, who says she's "a humongous comedy person" and lists Best in Show as her "favorite movie," revealed that Jennifer (who was also in that film) recreated all of her looks from Legally Blonde especially for the video.
"Which was the biggest honor of my entire life," said Ariana, adding: "I worship her."
"You should see the outtakes," she teased, "they're so funny."
Check out the music video below.