Dune's Timothée Chalamet Lands A Top Spot On GQ's 2021, Most Stylish Men

From starring in blockbusters to covering multiple international magazines, 2021 is Timothée Chalamet's year. His subtle yet sophisticated fashion style always leaves an impression on the red carpet. It's only fitting that he lands a spot on GQ's coveted list. The Call Me By Your Name actor graced several film festival red carpets with his classic style. The silver two-piece suit he wore in Venice had fans swooning. Chalamet paired the statement suit with a white bishop neck dress shirt and white shoes.

See the suit below.

Boy On Fire

Chalamet wowed us with his heartfelt performance as Paul Atreides in the remake of classic sci-fi Dune. Before hitting Imax theaters in October, he attended the premiere alongside his film love interest Zendaya. He showed up in a black two-piece suit with silver linings – talk about poetic justice.

Chalamet shared news of a second part with his 15.9 million Instagram followers. He's feeding his fans well because more feature films will come in 2022. The year isn't even over yet, and he has a new movie, Don't Look Up, which is expected to hit Netflix this month. Until then, you can watch the official trailer on YouTube.

Don't Look Up

Shutterstock | 208355745

The young actor is in the good company of an impressive ensemble cast in the Netflix feature film Don't Look Up. The Oscar nominee stars alongside veterans Meryl Streep, Leonardo Di Caprio, and Jennifer Lawrence_. It's little wonder Time Magazine dubbed him a "Next Generation Leader."

Timothée also covered "Vogue Plus" for Vogue Magazine China this year. He debuted as a guest editor for the October issue. Chalamet spoke about working on The French Dispatch, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and his Dune co-star Zhang Zhen.

GQ's 2022 Most Stylish Men

Shutterstock | 564025

Being a red carpet delight, we aren't surprised the Don't Look Up actor made this year's GQ list. Though Chalamet lands the second spot right behind rapper Lil Nas X, it's a promotion from his fourth place spot last year. He's a deserving nominee because we can see his passion for art and haute-couture in his daring covers.

The actor paid tribute to Virgil Abloh, the late creative director at Louis Vuitton who recently died of cancer at 41 years. In an Instagram post, he shared an intimate exchange between him and Abloh and a poem. The Dylan Thomas poem Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night sends Abloh off into the life beyond.

Filling Big Shoes

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:ExpoSYFY_-_Charlie_and_the_Chocolate_Factory_(10756984573).jpg

The actor who's not following anyone on Instagram is set to play Willie Wonka in the 2022 remake of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. However, this standalone would explore Wonka's life (the infamous chocolate factory owner.), previously played by Johnny Depp.

More films coming to the cinema mean more Chalamet moments on the red carpets. We don't make the rules, and we're not complaining. Maybe this time, the award-winning actor will clinch the peak position on GQ's list.

