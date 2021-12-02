Dune's Timothée Chalamet Lands A Top Spot On GQ's 2021, Most Stylish Men

From starring in blockbusters to covering multiple international magazines, 2021 is Timothée Chalamet's year. His subtle yet sophisticated fashion style always leaves an impression on the red carpet. It's only fitting that he lands a spot on GQ's coveted list. The Call Me By Your Name actor graced several film festival red carpets with his classic style. The silver two-piece suit he wore in Venice had fans swooning. Chalamet paired the statement suit with a white bishop neck dress shirt and white shoes.

See the suit below.