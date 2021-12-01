Michigan School Shooting: Suspect Identified As Ethan Crumbley

A student opened fire inside Michigan's Oxford High School on Tuesday, shooting eleven people.

Three students who were killed in the shooting were identified that same day as 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 6-year-old Tate Myre, and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana.

A fourth student, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Seven other students were hospitalized. Some of them remain in critical condition, including one 14-year-old girl who had to be placed on a ventilator.

Authorities identified the suspect on Wednesday. Read more below.