Inside Penelope Cruz's 'Balinese Modern' Sunset Strip Home

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 842245

Alexandra Lozovschi

After 16 years of ownership, Penelope Cruz has parted with her exotic Thai and Balinese-inspired home in L.A.'s Hollywood Hills. Acquired in 2005 for a pricey $3.18 million, the All the Pretty Horses, Vanilla Sky, and Gothika star, 47, sold the eye-catching 3,334-square-foot residence this November for $5.4 million, per a Trulia listing.

While the glamorous actress reportedly used the three-bedroom, four-bathroom outfit mostly "as an occasional crash pad," putting it out for lease as early as 2008, the extravagant manor definitely fit her Spanish background in terms of architectural style, Urban Splatter remarked back in 2014.

Check it out below.

The Latest

Ariana Grande Impresses In Strapless Leggy Minidress

Astroworld Victims' Families Reject Travis Scott’s Offer To Pay For Funeral Expenses

Inside Penelope Cruz's 'Balinese Modern' Sunset Strip Home

El Chapo's Wife Emma Coronel Sentenced To Three Years In Prison

Suns Clamp Stephen Curry, Prove Warriors Aren't The Team To Beat In The NBA

Elegant Courtyard

Trulia

Perched above L.A.'s famous Sunset Strip, Cruz's former home is accessible through a stone path leading up to a "commanding" wooden door whose "intricate, ornate" design immediately captures the eye. Behind it, a double glass-paned door grants entry into the majestic home, with the two sets of doors creating an intimate yet elegant courtyard.

"It's almost an exterior foyer -- a traditional characteristic of the Thai architectural inspiration for this home’s design," says Trulia’s real estate realist, Tara-Nicholle Nelson.

Scroll for more photos!

Celebrities

Dakota Johnson Impresses Fans In Plunging Suspender Underwear

Dakota Johnson Impresses Fans In Plunging Suspender Underwear

By Rebecca Cukier

Door Symbolism

Trulia

Of the double set of doors, Zimbio remarks they're "tastefully Thai," noting the sturdiness of the outside door and the airiness of the inside one.

"One solid door to keep undesirable elements and energies out, and one glass door to let the light shine in," Nelson further explains their function. "A perfect pairing."

Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

January Jones Shows Off Underwear In Slit Red Carpet Dress

Light-Filled Foyer

Trulia

Stepping inside, visitors are greeted by a spacious, light-filled foyer, with square clerestory windows lining the ceiling ensuring the space is bathed in plenty of sunshine. With classy white walls and patterned hardwood floors, the room is accented by Thai and Morrocan-inspired furnishings, such as massive teak-framed mirrors and benches.

The same aesthetic carries throughout the rest of the expansive interiors, with the monochrome home drawing character from dark wood accents and dazzling mosaics.

Dreamy Living Room

Trulia

The heart of the home, the formal living room is encased within a wall of windows that allow the beautifully landscaped backyard to become the main attraction.

There's no wonder why Cruz has said she doesn't allow TVs in her house. Although the Murder on the Orient Express doesn't live at the Hollywood Hills home (more on the current address below!), it's safe to say she enjoys looking at nature more than staring into a screen.

A "welcoming" fireplace ties the room together, while French glass doors lead outside to a tranquil meditation nook and a stylish sunlit patio.

Skylight Dining Room

Trulia

The open-plan dining room impresses with a bare wood table set in front of a vintage credenza, with double mirrors and colorful artwork accenting the two major walls. Boasting a sleek skylight, it spills into a posh kitchen -- the second room in the house outfitted with a lunette.

Coquettish Dining Nook

Trulia

A "starter home" of sorts, Cruz's Sunset Strip abode came with a rather outdated kitchen featuring massive pea soup green-colored cabinetry. However, it seems the room has gotten a serious makeover, with recent listing photos depicting an airy space, glossy white cabinets, and an elegant center island with bar seating.

Sporting sophisticated black countertops and top-of-the-line stainless appliances that include a Viking cooktop, the open-plan kitchen comes with a separate coquettish dining nook beneath a sunny window right next to another patio.

Bedrooms Overlooking The Pool

Trulia

While listing photos show no sign of a TV in the mansion's spacious bedrooms, there's hardly a need for one as they boast stunning views of the pool and rear patio via matching sets of massive glass doors. The main suite comes with a walk-in closet described as a "wall of wardrobes," as well as a separate dressing area and plenty of storage space, with a lavish bathroom adjoining.

Likewise, the chic home office also opens into the backyard.

Balinese-Inspired Bathroom

Trulia

According to Variety, the master bathroom is big "enough to contain an antique dining room table and two slip-covered chairs." It includes a separate shower and toilet room, with a gorgeous free-standing tub, vintage counter with his and hers sinks, and opulent mosaic attesting to the Balinese-inspired decor.

"Even the powder and bathrooms offer Thai detailing in the mirrors and light sconces," says Nelson.

Expansive Backyard

Trulia

The expansive backyard is centered around a kidney-shaped pool surrounded by numerous lounging areas, which include an alfresco dining area just steps away from the living room. There's also a fire pit and a pool cabana with a massive outdoor bed, with lounge chairs generously scattered about.  

"The backyard of this home is truly one of the best 'rooms' in the house," says Nelson.

Penelope Cruz's Marital Home

Shutterstock | 758458

As beautiful as the 0.27-acre Hollywood Hills estate might be, Cruz and her husband-of-11-years, actor Javier Bardem have been shacking up elsewhere. Shortly after tying the knot in the Bahamas in June 2010, the newlyweds spent $3.3 million on a love nest in Beverly Hills.

The couple scored The Conners' Sara Gilbert's former home, a 2,538-square-foot, four-bed, three-bath mansion in Hidden Hills, the famous A-list enclave where they're reportedly neighbors with Adele, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman, Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher, and Nicole Richie.

Peek inside the Pirates of the Caribbean stars' home in the video below.

Read Next

Must Read

Thylane Blondeau Flaunts Business Brains In Bikini Bottoms

Future Model & Dancer Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Couldn't Make Angelina & Brad Prouder

Penelope Cruz is Playing One of the Most 'Difficult Characters' in 'Madres Paralelas'

Thylane Blondeau Under Fire For Culture Appropriation

Salma Hayek Panicked In Naked Mud Bath Scene With Lady Gaga

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.