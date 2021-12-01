Inside Penelope Cruz's 'Balinese Modern' Sunset Strip Home

After 16 years of ownership, Penelope Cruz has parted with her exotic Thai and Balinese-inspired home in L.A.'s Hollywood Hills. Acquired in 2005 for a pricey $3.18 million, the All the Pretty Horses, Vanilla Sky, and Gothika star, 47, sold the eye-catching 3,334-square-foot residence this November for $5.4 million, per a Trulia listing.

While the glamorous actress reportedly used the three-bedroom, four-bathroom outfit mostly "as an occasional crash pad," putting it out for lease as early as 2008, the extravagant manor definitely fit her Spanish background in terms of architectural style, Urban Splatter remarked back in 2014.

Check it out below.