Halle Berry is 55 and showing women half her age what it means to look G-O-O-D. The Bruised actress, celebrating her new movie topping the box office and inking herself a massive Netflix deal this month, has been parading her killer pins around the streets of L.A. and doing it in one head-turning dress.

Halle was photographed heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live in mid-November, with photos showing her leggy and fabulous in a plunging gold-and-black minidress. Check out the photos below.