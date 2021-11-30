Penelope Cruz is Playing One of the Most 'Difficult Characters' in 'Madres Paralelas'

Penelope Cruz's latest film, Madres Paralelas, made its debut at the 78th Venice Film Festival earlier this year after the festival's opening ceremony and according to the actress, it wasn't the easiest project she's taken on.

As a report from the Insider in September 2021 explained, the film features the story of two women who cross paths with one another at a hospital, where they are both due to give birth.

"I think this is one of the most difficult characters I've ever played but it has allowed me to learn a lot about myself," Cruz told journalists at a press conference.