Emily Ratajkowski Slips Down Coat To Tease Holiday Bikinis

Emily Ratajkowski is bringing in the holiday mood - and the holiday bikinis. The 30-year-old supermodel might be making serious headlines via her new My Body book, but it's been business as usual for Inamorata - Emily's 2017-founded brand is now bigger than ever.

Popping up on Inamorata's Instagram recently and going very saucy, the "Blurred Lines" star showed off her cheeky edge as she posed all bombshell-like for a retro '90s shoot, with the Playboy vibes going strong as the photo appeared to show two versions of her.

Counting Down To Christmas

Shutterstock | 1296406

Scroll for the photo, one coming with a pink tile backdrop and "PLAYBOY'S GIRLS OF WINTER" written across the top. Emily appeared in the foreground via two versions of herself - on the left, fans saw the London-born star as a blonde, with a right-hand-side version seeing her go brunette.

In both photos, EmRata was slipping down a luxurious white fur stole, one showing some leg, with Emily also wearing black boots. All red lips and cheeky vibes, Emily send out fun, but the caption talked business.

See The Photo Below

Taking to its caption, Inamorata pumped fans up, writing: "Holiday bikinis are coming soon." A #INSPO was added. Emily herself was quick to leave a like, with over 600 fans doing the same. "I'm waiting," one user quickly replied, with plenty more sending heart emoji.

EmRata has been making headlines for continuing to promote her swimwear brand after giving birth to son Sylvester earlier this year - the star welcomed her first child with 2018-married husband Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard. See more photos after the snap.

'I'm Running A Business Off This'

Shutterstock | 751606

Ratajkowski speaks for herself. The brainy beauty, who counts 42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian as a fan of her Inamorata range, has opened up - to Kourtney's Poosh brand, one she models for.

“The initial reaction when you post a sexy photo is, ‘Oh my god, naked again, you’re so stupid, you have nothing else to offer!'” she told the reality star's lifestyle brand, adding: “And I’m like actually I’m running a business off of this.” Inamorata now retails lingerie and dresses, plus two-piece outfits and pandemic-friendly sweats.

Nailing Her Branding

The mom of one added: “[Social media] is part of the branding and it’s funny because you think of the idea of white older men in suits being like, ‘Oh no we don’t take her seriously.’ And we’re making more money than them.”

Inamorata boasts 695,000 Instagram followers, including celebrity ones. Both High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland keep up with the brand. Emily, meanwhile, boasts 28.6 million followers, including models Kendall Jenner and Amelia Hamlin.

