Emily Ratajkowski Slips Down Coat To Tease Holiday Bikinis

Emily Ratajkowski is bringing in the holiday mood - and the holiday bikinis. The 30-year-old supermodel might be making serious headlines via her new My Body book, but it's been business as usual for Inamorata - Emily's 2017-founded brand is now bigger than ever.

Popping up on Inamorata's Instagram recently and going very saucy, the "Blurred Lines" star showed off her cheeky edge as she posed all bombshell-like for a retro '90s shoot, with the Playboy vibes going strong as the photo appeared to show two versions of her.