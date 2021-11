Thylane Blondeau, the world's "Most Beautiful Girl," has been proving she's more than just a pretty face. The French model and social media sensation might front brands including Cacharel and Fendi, but she's running her own show, and it seems to be going well.

Blondeau, 20, is CEO of her No Smile clothing line, one named after her signature poker face and retailing trendy sweats, hats, and cute tees. It's also been getting bikini-clad promo over on Thylane's Instagram. Check it out below.