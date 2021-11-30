Turpin Siblings' Former Guardian Addresses Damning Allegations

David and Louise Turpin tortured and imprisoned, their 13 children for years, until their daughter Jordan escaped and contacted the authorities.

They were both sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

ABC News' 20/20 special on the Turpin family, which was broadcast this month, shed some light on the horrifying abuse the 13 siblings went through.

But it also showed how the system let down the Turpins, placing the siblings in abusive foster homes and allowed incompetent and allegedly corrupt guardians to take care of them.