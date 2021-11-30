Elliot Page Tests New iPhone With Shirtless Thirst Trap

Elliot Page shows off his pecs to 5.7 million followers in cheeky Instagram posts. In the picture, he's standing in front of a full-length mirror, wearing black joggers and slip-ons. Elliot captions the post "Oh good my new phone works."
Not only does the phone work, but he also got a stamp of approval from almost 2 million followers in the form of likes. Fans also flood the Juno actor's comment section with compliments. This post is the second time Page is showing off his upper body – the first was in May this year.