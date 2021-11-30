Elliot Page Tests New iPhone With Shirtless Thirst Trap

In a heart-to-heart with seasoned TV host Oprah Winfrey on YouTube, Page spoke about the pressure of being a woman in Hollywood. He didn't like the expectations and often felt stifled at award shows. Having his moment, the Inception actor tells Oprah the moment he felt he was over it.

"There were so many premiers all around the world, and I was wearing dresses and heels to pretty much almost every event… but there used to be a lot of you know tension back then…," he says. "But we got back to the room and she was like I have a surprise, and like I already had to wear this dress, had one picked out and I went in and there were three dresses laid out, like new dresses to maybe see and I just like, I like lost it… I got so(long pause)… it was like a cinematic moment."