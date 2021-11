The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to play their third game in fourteen days when they visit the New Orleans Saints for Thursday Night Football.

This Week 13 matchup will be their first game since a 12-10 Saints win in September 2019, and it will be a must-win matchup for both sides given their playoffs aspirations.

Cowboys have lost three out of their last four games and the Saints are looking to get back to .500 and as we've seen through NFL history, anything can happen on a short week.