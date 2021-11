The oldest rivalry in NFL history will get another edition when the struggling Chicago Bears visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 12 for a can't-miss divisional game.

These two teams already met this season in Week 6, with Aaron Rodgers reminding everybody that 'he owned' his rivals en route to a convincing 24-14 win.

This time, Matt Nagy's side will look to play spoiler and spoil their nearly-perfect season by getting back at them on the road.