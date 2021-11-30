Inside Chloë Grace Moretz's $3.4 Million 'Starter' Home

Chloë Grace Moretz's "starter home" can only be described as such in an extremely technical sense. Acquired by The 5th Wave star and longtime New York Islanders fan at 19, Chloë's first house is a stylish Spanish estate spanning 5,592 square feet of living space.

Located in California's celebrity-stocked Studio City area, Chloë snapped up the five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion for a pricey $3.4 million back in 2016.

While you won't find many pics of the house on the 24-year-old's Instagram, Chloë made headlines for the purchase at the time. The actress, who's now in the news for her upcoming Mother/Android Hulu movie, has an estimated net worth of $12 million as of 2021.

Details below.

Two-Story Main House

Michael LaMontagna / Hilton & Hyland and Jade Mills / Coldwell Banker Previews

A far cry from your first studio apartment, Chloë's "starter" home features a two-story main house and all the outdoor amenities a movies star might require. Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, the 1998-built property comes with an expansive backyard that's also set on two levels, with a free-form swimming pool on the bottom area and a chic patio terrace accessible through a flight of stairs.

Dropping down to a three-story design out the back, the imposing mansion boasts two separate poolside lounge areas, whereas the upstairs terrace opens into a chic pool room via massive double glass doors.

Double-Height Den

Michael LaMontagna / Hilton & Hyland and Jade Mills / Coldwell Banker Previews

Greeting visitors as they step in, the spacious den is a real head-turner with a double-height ceiling, elegant fireplace, and dark wood floors. Sporting a cream color scheme that remains consistent throughout the house, it opens into a posh forest-green living room -- the only space that switches up the tranquil aesthetic, per the original listing photos.

While Chloë is sure to have done some redecorating in the meantime, the snaps showed double doors leading to the back patio, as well as a separate seating area right next to the open-plan gourmet kitchen -- one steeped in a retro style but outfitted with high-grade stainless appliances and a large center island.

Also on the first floor, a home office and a housekeeper’s suite complete the comfortable setup.

Lavish Master Suite

Michael LaMontagna / Hilton & Hyland and Jade Mills / Coldwell Banker Previews

Upstairs, the master bedroom sounds like a house in and of itself. Taking up nearly the entire floor, it comes with its own sitting room, along with a fireplace, two walk-in closets, and an ample master bathroom complete with a Jacuzzi tub.

Also on the second story, a coquettish study offers scenic views of the San Fernando Valley, with a cozy divan inviting to window gazing or reading by natural light. The upper level encompasses a home gym, as well. But the real fun is to be had outdoors, as you'll find out below.

Pool, Spa & Waterfall

Michael LaMontagna / Hilton & Hyland and Jade Mills / Coldwell Banker Previews

Adjoining the swanky pool, a separate spa and waterfall add class to the flagstone patio that also houses a structure "perfect for watching dailies," per Refinery29. There's also a barbecue area perfect for throwing parties, with a massive wood-burning fireplace setting the mood.

In addition, the Spanish estate comes with a pool house that could serve as a screening room or home office, according to the Trulia listing.

Nestled in the hills of Studio City, the house sits in a small and secure gated community shared with just seven other homes. Incidentally, Chloë's neighbors at the time of the purchase were also from the entertainment industry, with Variety reporting that film producer Tove Christensen, celebrity chef Alex Hitz, and German film producer Michael Ohoven all living nearby.

There was also talk that some of Chloë's siblings moved in with the Kick-Ass star when she first bought the place. The actress, who has four older brothers, was dating Brooklyn Beckham at the time.

