Inside Chloë Grace Moretz's $3.4 Million 'Starter' Home

Chloë Grace Moretz's "starter home" can only be described as such in an extremely technical sense. Acquired by The 5th Wave star and longtime New York Islanders fan at 19, Chloë's first house is a stylish Spanish estate spanning 5,592 square feet of living space.

Located in California's celebrity-stocked Studio City area, Chloë snapped up the five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion for a pricey $3.4 million back in 2016.

While you won't find many pics of the house on the 24-year-old's Instagram, Chloë made headlines for the purchase at the time. The actress, who's now in the news for her upcoming Mother/Android Hulu movie, has an estimated net worth of $12 million as of 2021.

Details below.