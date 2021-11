The New York Knicks made a shocking return to the NBA playoffs last season but they haven't been able to keep their foot on the gas this year.

They made a strong move in the offseason by completing a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics for Evan Fournier.

The Knicks inked him to a 4-yr/$78M contract hoping he'd provide a much-needed offensive boost for their squad but thus far, that hasn't been the case, and it shows in the team's mediocre 11-9 record.