Ariana Grande isn't the only big-name celebrity cast in the upcoming Netflix film, Don't Look Up. In fact, she's one of many with co-stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, and Meryl Streep.

However, when it came to Jennifer Lawrence, she recalls being starstruck by the singer, rather than the other A-listers she was surrounded by amid filming.

Scroll on to find out what Lawrence said about being a total fangirl for the Voice coach.