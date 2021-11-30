Future Model & Dancer Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Couldn't Make Angelina & Brad Prouder

As it turns out, modeling is not the only thing Shiloh is a "natural" at. The teen also has a knack for dancing, as proven by a few viral clips on TikTok and Instagram.

According to InTouch, the 15-year-old was caught on camera during one of her beginner's hip-hop dance classes in Los Angeles, impressing as she kept up with the choreography and performed the routine effortlessly.

“Shiloh is a typical 15-year-old and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” a source told the outlet. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it. She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

The insider revealed that Angelina is thrilled with her daughter's new hobby, “which Angie loves because she says that neither she nor Brad have that talent.”

The source added: “Shiloh really can move. Angie and Brad are impressed, they couldn’t be prouder.”

Watch Shiloh bust her expert moves on Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” below!