Future Model & Dancer Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Couldn't Make Angelina & Brad Prouder

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 291176541

Alexandra Lozovschi

At age 15, the modeling world has already come calling for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, with mom Angelina Jolie throwing all of her support behind her teenage daughter as "she's mulling over" the decision.

Following her latest impressive red carpet appearances alongside big sis Zahara, 16, and their 46-year-old movie star mom, Shiloh reportedly already "has a couple offers" to model.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old, who is the oldest of Angelina and Brad Pitt's biological children, is also passionate about dancing and she's apparently a "natural" at it. Read all about it below.

The Latest

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints [Week 13] - NFL Playoffs, Predictions, and Picks

3 Reasons Why The Packers Will Beat The Bears In Week 14

Police Raid Marilyn Manson's Home Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Inside Chloë Grace Moretz's $3.4 Million 'Starter' Home

Future Model & Dancer Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Couldn't Make Angelina & Brad Prouder

Star In The Making

Shutterstock | 842245

Gone are the days when Shiloh would look the perfect tomboy on the red carpet alongside her famous parents. The teen is now turning heads with a more ladylike aesthetic and getting noticed for it.

Pictured above in a casual shirt and jacket with her glamorous mom, her fashionista older sister Zahara, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, at the 2019 premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Shiloh has since come a long way in terms of personal style, to the point where she's now raiding her mom's closet.

The teen stunned in Angelina's vintage Dior dress at the Eternals London premiere on October 27 -- just one of the many recent public appearances that have earned her a few job offers in the modeling industry. Check out her recycled Dior look below.

Celebrities

Dakota Johnson Impresses Fans In Plunging Suspender Underwear

Dakota Johnson Impresses Fans In Plunging Suspender Underwear

By Rebecca Cukier

Angelina Not 'Pushing'

Shutterstock | 291176541

While Shiloh hasn't made a decision just yet, her mom is being super supportive about the whole thing and is prepared to "guide her as best she can” if she wants to pursue a modeling career, an insider told Life & Style.

The source stressed that Angelina isn’t “pushing” her daughter to get into modeling and "knows Shiloh has a good head on her shoulders.” It sounds like the Maleficent star, who started her career at 16, will be there for her little girl no matter what she decides.

However, although Shiloh hasn't made up her mind just yet, she definitely seems a natural just by looking at her Rome Film Fest red carpet look. Killing it in a little black dress and trendy sneakers at the Eternals Rome premiere on October 24, as pictured above, Shiloh also turned heads in a modified version of mom Ange's Gabriela Hearst slip dress at the movie's L.A. premiere the week before. See the dress below.

Inside Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's $12.5 Million Malibu Home

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Miami Sun In Cheeky Bikini

'Natural Dancer'

Shutterstock | 2914948

As it turns out, modeling is not the only thing Shiloh is a "natural" at. The teen also has a knack for dancing, as proven by a few viral clips on TikTok and Instagram.

According to InTouch, the 15-year-old was caught on camera during one of her beginner's hip-hop dance classes in Los Angeles, impressing as she kept up with the choreography and performed the routine effortlessly.

“Shiloh is a typical 15-year-old and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” a source told the outlet. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it. She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

The insider revealed that Angelina is thrilled with her daughter's new hobby, “which Angie loves because she says that neither she nor Brad have that talent.”

The source added: “Shiloh really can move. Angie and Brad are impressed, they couldn’t be prouder.”

Watch Shiloh bust her expert moves on Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” below!

Proud Mom & Dad

Shutterstock | 673594

As for Brad, the 57-year-old Hollywood star is reportedly “happy” that Shiloh is “coming out of her shell,” per InTouch Weekly.

“Brad doesn’t want her growing up so fast but he’s proud to see her on red carpets. It’s been a confidence boost for Shiloh,” a separate source told the publication. “Of course, he worries about the effect of Hollywood on all his kids, but he does trust Angie’s instincts in this area.”

Pictured above with Shiloh and sons Pax, 18, and Maddox, 19, in an older photo, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor has full trust in his ex's parenting skills.

“Angie’s been there, she knows better than most the pitfalls of being a child of a celebrity,” said the source. “Angie is all about protecting her kids. Brad knows his kids are in good hands.”

Making mom and dad proud with her newfound confidence, Shiloh's most recently graced the red carpet at the November 18 L.A. premiere of Paper & Glue, where she kept it casual yet stylish in ripped jeans and a black hoodie. Check it out below.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Panicked In Naked Mud Bath Scene With Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus Distracts Instagram With Tongue-Flick Photo

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

Erika Jayne M.I.A. After Mexico Swimsuit Storm

Alexandra Daddario Says Lady Gaga Is Her Best On-Screen Kiss

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.