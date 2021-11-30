Future Model & Dancer Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Couldn't Make Angelina & Brad Prouder

At age 15, the modeling world has already come calling for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, with mom Angelina Jolie throwing all of her support behind her teenage daughter as "she's mulling over" the decision.
Following her latest impressive red carpet appearances alongside big sis Zahara, 16, and their 46-year-old movie star mom, Shiloh reportedly already "has a couple offers" to model.
Meanwhile, the 15-year-old, who is the oldest of Angelina and Brad Pitt's biological children, is also passionate about dancing and she's apparently a "natural" at it. Read all about it below.