Shiloh And Zahara Jolie-Pitt Are The Next Big It Girls Of Hollywood

Fashion
Shutterstock | 291176541

Fatima Araos

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, two of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughters, have been slaying the red carpet recently in head-turning lewks as they made the premiere rounds for Eternals with their mom. And it’s obvious where the teenage duo got their sense of style (and designer wardrobe) from.

While Zahara, 16, is reportedly “the real fashionista in the family,” her love for style has rubbed off on her 15-year-old sister, who’s gone through quite the transformation from tomboy looks to a more ladylike aesthetic.

The Latest

Shiloh And Zahara Jolie-Pitt Are The Next Big It Girls Of Hollywood

NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Could Be Shifted To Mavericks For Trey Burke

'RHONJ' Star Caroline Rauseo is Divorcing Francesco Ahead of the Season 12 Premiere

'Don't Look Up' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

Hitting The L.A. Premiere

Shutterstock | 842245

At the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals on October 18, the two fashionable teens hit the red carpet along with their mom and three of their siblings – Maddox, Vivienne and Knox. While Jolie looked gorgeous (as per usual) in a strapless tan gown by Balmain, it was Zahara who grabbed the spotlight in a stunning dress that looked very familiar. The beaded Elie Saab Couture number was actually the gown Jolie wore to the 2014 Oscars. Shiloh, meanwhile, looked chic herself in a beige Gabriela Hearst frock, which was an altered version of a dress Jolie wore earlier this year.

Music

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Toned Body

Miley is the new face of Gucci Gardenia Parfum

By chisom

At The Rome Film Fest

Shutterstock | 291176541

On October 24, the stylish sisters headed over to the Rome Film Fest premiere of the Marvel movie and walked the red carpet hand in hand with their mother, who was looking ultra glam in a strapless silver gown by Versace. Zahara was wearing a vintage white Grecian gown with gold halter straps, which she styled with black and silver thong heels. Meanwhile, Shiloh chose a little black dress by Versace along with quirky yellow and black spotted sneakers and a braided bun.

Thylane Blondeau Under Fire For Culture Appropriation

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Leggy Minidress At Christian Siriano's Book Launch

Looking Chic At The London Premiere

Next stop for the fab fam was the London premiere of Eternals on October 27. Again, Shiloh was sporting a piece from her mom’s closet, a black-and-white Dior dress that Jolie first wore to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press conference in 2019. The budding style star put her own spin on this one too, like she did at the L.A. premiere, by cutting the hem short (it was originally floor-length). Zahara, meanwhile, opted for a bright yellow off-the-shoulder dress and wore her hair in long braids.

Raiding Mom’s Closet

Shutterstock | 242987224

With an ultra-fashionable mother, it’s no surprise that these two are shaping up to be the next big It girls of Hollywood (Shiloh has reportedly been getting modeling offers). And they have an entire wardrobe of designer clothes to raid anytime they want, too. Jolie is only too happy to let them wear her dresses, saying to E! New’s Daily Pop, “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me and take it. It’s your turn. I’m that mom.”

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Distracts Instagram With Tongue-Flick Photo

Salma Hayek Announces Big Win In Plunging Dress

Gemma Chan Shows Off Pizza Gains In Leggy Minidress

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Unicorn Birthday Gains

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Dines With Dorit Kemsley As Thomas Girardi's Laptop Is Found

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.