Shiloh And Zahara Jolie-Pitt Are The Next Big It Girls Of Hollywood

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, two of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughters, have been slaying the red carpet recently in head-turning lewks as they made the premiere rounds for Eternals with their mom. And it’s obvious where the teenage duo got their sense of style (and designer wardrobe) from.

While Zahara, 16, is reportedly “the real fashionista in the family,” her love for style has rubbed off on her 15-year-old sister, who’s gone through quite the transformation from tomboy looks to a more ladylike aesthetic.