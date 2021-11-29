NBA Rumors: Lakers-Knicks Trade Sends Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier to Los Angeles, Russel Westbrook To New York

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Lakers are yet to make Westbrook officially available on the trading block but if he won't show a massive improvement in his performance and chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, some people think that they would explore moving him again before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Despite going through ups and downs earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, Westbrook is still expected to receive strong interest in the trade market.