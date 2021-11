During a promotional interview with her Pitch Perfect 3 co-stars Hailee Steinfeld and Brittany Snow, Anna expressed her dislike for her “Resting B***h Face.” The actress is notorious for looking unbothered in pictures. She’s aware and doesn’t like it one bit.

She doesn’t know why she does it; it’s just her face! The interview host James Corden attempted to replicate the look with the co-interviewees. Watch the hilarious moment below.

So, did you pass the test? If yes, pat yourself on the back because Anna would be so proud! If not, you need to brush up on your “Anna-information.”