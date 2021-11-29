Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Business Brains In Her Pajamas

Jennifer Lopez is making it rain cash! The singer and mogul, still front-page news for going full Bennifer 2.0 with boyfriend Ben Affleck, hasn't abandoned her business ventures amid her whirlwind romance - in fact, she's been going full-throttle. JLo continues to promote 2020-dropped JLo Beauty, a brand getting mega press on her Instagram recently and even bringing the "Dinero" hit-maker in her pajamas.

Lopez updated earlier this month to promote four items from her range, and she even delivered a full demo.