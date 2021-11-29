Brian Laundrie’s Parents Knew Gun Was Missing When He Disappeared

When 22-year-old Long Island native Gabby Petito was reported missing, her boyfriend Brian Laundrie simply vanished from his North Port, Florida home.

And when Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, informed the authorities their son was gone, they voluntarily surrendered their firearms to law enforcement.

But, as it turns out, they did not surrender all of their weapons: One handgun was actually missing, but this information was not shared with the American public.

This was most likely the gun Brian used to take his own life.

More information below.