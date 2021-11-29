Brian Laundrie’s Parents Knew Gun Was Missing When He Disappeared

News
[YouTube][Fox 13 News Utah]

Damir Mujezinovic

When 22-year-old Long Island native Gabby Petito was reported missing, her boyfriend Brian Laundrie simply vanished from his North Port, Florida home.

And when Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, informed the authorities their son was gone, they voluntarily surrendered their firearms to law enforcement.

But, as it turns out, they did not surrender all of their weapons: One handgun was actually missing, but this information was not shared with the American public.

This was most likely the gun Brian used to take his own life.

More information below.

The Latest

Jalen Hurts Takes The Blame For Eagles' Loss To Giants

Vikings News: Dalvin Cook's Injury Update Is Far From Encouraging

Cowboys Get Amari Cooper And CeeDee Lamb Back But Lose Mike McCarthy

Bradley Beal's Wizards Become 'Clutch' Team After Dumping Russell Westbrook

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Send James Wiseman To Spurs For Jakob Poeltl & 2024 1st-Round Pick

Missing Gun

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said in a new interview that the public was kept in the dark because of the "frenzied atmosphere" at the time.

The FBI and North Port, Florida, police knew the gun was missing, but agreed with the Laundrie family that "it was best for that information to not be public," Berolino told CNN.

"Imagine, with the frenzied atmosphere at the time, if the public thought Brian had a gun. I cannot speak to why (law enforcement) did not reveal the info but we spoke about it at the time and I believe they felt as I did."

News

Khloe Kardashian Slammed Over Kyle Rittenhouse Remarks

Khloe Kardashian is being slammed for weighing in on the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

By Damir Mujezinovic

Withholding Information

But was it a mistake to withhold this information from the public?

TMZ described the decision as "puzzling," noting that the public should have been warned that Laundrie was armed and potentially dangerous, especially since volunteers participated in the search effort.

"If there was well-placed suspicion Brian Laundrie had a gun, why wasn't a warning sent out that he might be armed and dangerous? After all, he was missing for weeks and he could have been on the run," the outlet wrote.

Armed Father-Daughter Duo Protect Anti-Rittenhouse Protesters

Woman Breastfeeds Cat On Delta Airlines Flight

No Charges

Petito's death was ruled a homicide by manual strangulation, but no one has been charged in connection with her death.

Laundrie was considered a "person of interest" in the case, but he only faced charges for allegedly using two bank accounts that belonged to someone else in the days following his girlfriend's death.

Though the Florida District Twelve medical examiner's office confirmed Laundrie died of suicide, it also said his full autopsy report will not be made public "until the law enforcement investigation is complete."

Will Laundrie's Parents Face Charges?

[YouTube][Daily Mail]

Richard Stafford, an attorney for the Petito family, made waves last week when he said in a statement that the United States Attorney’s Office might file charges against "additional individuals."

According to legal experts, Stafford could have been referring to Laundrie's parents.

"Their son returned without his fiancée, and they didn’t report Gabby missing. If they helped Brian escape law enforcement by giving him a head start, they can be charged with being accessories after the fact to murder," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani explained.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Announces Big Win In Plunging Dress

Miley Cyrus Distracts Instagram With Tongue-Flick Photo

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Unicorn Birthday Gains

Gemma Chan Shows Off Pizza Gains In Leggy Minidress

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Leggy Dior Minidress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.