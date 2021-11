It's been the same old story with the Philadelphia Eagles for quite some time now.

It always feels like they take two steps back after going one step forward, and their loss to the New York Giants was quite worrisome.

It's not that you can't lose on the road against a divisional rival or that your offense can't have a bad day every now and then. But the Giants just gave the rest of the NFL a blueprint on how to stop Jalen Hurts and completely clamp their offense.