Gemma Chan Stuns In Xmas Minidress Before Big Birthday

Gemma Chan looked all wrapped up like a gift - and a leggy one - ahead of her birthday today. The MCU actress is today celebrating her 39th birthday, although her Instagram has yet to mark the milestone. Instead, fans are getting treated to a super-festive and green minidress look, one the British star used to usher in the holiday season as she attends yet another glam event.

Gemma has taken to her stories today, but not for her birthday. She honored the loss of Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away aged 41 this weekend.

Stuns In Festive Minidress Look

Scroll for the photo, one placing Gemma at exclusive Annabel's club as she hosted the VIP Swarovski party. Fans got a gallery of stunning photos showing Chan in a strapless and figure-hugging green minidress with shiny ruched fabrics and a dramatic train - very much affording Christmas gift box vibes, the dress also boasted a feminine bow detail at the waist, with Chan also wearing high heels.

"Kicking off the festive season with @swarovski, @annabelsmayfair and the Chans," the caption began.

See The Photos Below

The Eternals star, this year rubbing shoulders with both Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in the much-anticipated new Marvel movie, also rocked a choker necklace, with a champagne bottle handbag adding fun glam.

Tagging Oscar de la Renta for the dress and luxury footwear giant Jimmy Choo for her shoes, Gemma continued: "Annabel’s holiday façade is a joyous reimagination of a gingerbread house, with dustings of reignited Swarovski Crystal decorations, crafted by Swarovski Creative Director @GiovannaEngelbert." Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Holiday Season

The event, bringing a super-festive gingerbread house complete with lights and all the childhood spirit in the world, also brought Swarovski's Creative Director, Giovanna Engelbert saying:

"The festive season has finally arrived, and we had the greatest pleasure in bringing to life a world of dreams and imagination." He added:

"As a child, I always imagined entering a gingerbread house, and to now have the opportunity to crystalise one has given me the biggest joy – I hope this façade will bring people together and be a reminder of the wonders of the festive period..."

Gemma Climbs The Ranks

Gemma, meanwhile, continues to see her profile rise. Her IG has recently shown a Vogue cover, plus the star kitted out in luxury French label Louis Vuitton. On October 29, Gemma posted after the London premiere of The Eternals and while in a glitter crop top dress, telling fans:

"Thank you to the dream team for making my “cosmic red riding hood” wishes come true.. and lovely seeing you and your mum @clairemmadz 💙." For more from Gemma, check out her Instagram.

