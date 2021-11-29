Kaley Cuoco Shows Off 'Magical' Birthday With Child Party Hat

Kaley Cuoco's unicorn party gains were just the start this weekend. While the Big Bang alum still hasn't technically turned 36, her birthday festivities are already well underway. Kaley, 35, will turn one year older on November 30, with yesterday bringing quite the bday vibes on her Instagram stories - complete with fun, pastel, and colorful party hat action.

Kaley was with her nearest and dearest as she continues to spend personal time with her The Flight Attendant cast and crew, but she also ensured her first love of horses featured.