Kaley Cuoco Shows Off 'Magical' Birthday With Child Party Hat

Kaley Cuoco's unicorn party gains were just the start this weekend. While the Big Bang alum still hasn't technically turned 36, her birthday festivities are already well underway. Kaley, 35, will turn one year older on November 30, with yesterday bringing quite the bday vibes on her Instagram stories - complete with fun, pastel, and colorful party hat action.

Kaley was with her nearest and dearest as she continues to spend personal time with her The Flight Attendant cast and crew, but she also ensured her first love of horses featured.

Major Birthday Vibes

Scroll for the unicorn action. Kaley posted for her 7 million+ followers, telling them that "today was, well, magical."

The HBO Max star showed herself sipping away - possibly on wine - while at a table and wearing a simple dark top, colorful and flourish-accent scarf, plus a super-fun and pointy pink party hat - the kind everyone wore as a 6-year-old. The snap came as a repost from The Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet, who plays Kaley's on-screen bestie Annie in the thriller murder mystery.

Click here for the photos and a video that showed the sitcom star horseback riding - Kaley is an avid equestrian, although it's no longer and husband-and-wifey affair following her September divorce announcement. Kaley was married to equestrian Karl Cook from 2018.

Shouting out her early birthday in her latest IG post, Kaley captioned the below image, writing: "Got to work and received the best bday gift ever. Had to go on the grid. Finally a trailer sign that suits me 😂 🦄 thank you @jaymeleighhh & @emmamadelineross for the brilliance and joy 🌈."

Plenty More Going On

Kaley might make headlines as her second marriage falls apart - and Season 2 of TFA ramps up production - but the actress has other gigs taking up her time. Alongside fronting wellness brand Olly, Cuoco has been snapped up by skincare giant Clarins. Posing in a bathrobe recently, Kaley told her fans:

"I’m obsessed with @clarinsusa products! They have the best ingredients and their own signature application methods. They taught me the proper application techniques so I can teach you. Watch out guys – going from flight attendant to expert facialist!"

Landing New Sitcom Role

Kaley will forever remain best-known for her Penny days on sitcom The Big Bang Theory, but the actress isn't done with comedy. Earlier this month, she was confirmed as a guest star on Season 11 of Larry David's series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Sharing a shot of herself on-set, Kaley wrote:

"When a check off your bucket list ends up being the best experience ever 😅 thank you everyone @curbyourenthusiasm for this moment in time!"

For more from Kaley, give her Instagram a follow.

