Erika Jayne M.I.A. After Mexico Swimsuit Storm

Erika Jayne has gone radio silent, this after she sparked backlash by posting skimpy swimsuit action during her recent Mexico vacation. The 50-year-old Bravo star continues to prove a talking point amid her high-profile divorce from ex Tom Girardi, although with that alleged $25 million from Tom's firm funding her lavish lifestyle, Erika has plenty more for fans to talk about.

The latest sees The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star South of the border for a little sun, but not without a little drama.

All Quiet After Swimsuit Drama

Scroll for the snap that kicked it all off. Erika updated her Instagram on November 18 in bombshell sporty mode, also shouting out the 1980s. The blonde was all legs while in a sun-drenched outdoor setting - posing on lawns and backed by palms, she sent out major vacay envy and her swimsuit body while in a classic black one-piece.

All ponytail flick and rocking statement shades, Erika wrote: "The '80s called, and I answered." The post has gained over 94,000 likes, but not everyone was digging it.

The RHOBH face, shaded by a fan who had over 290 others agreeing, was told that the "80's called...and they want their money back." Meanwhile, others shaded Erika as she and Tom are sued for allegedly embezzling money meant for families of victims of a 2018 plane crash.

"Judge Barry Russell from Illinois also called but I'm pretty sure you won't answer this. He's allowing Edelson PC to pursue claims against you. #widowsandorphans," a fan wrote. Erika? Zip and silence. More after the photo.

Photoshop Backlash

The singer didn't seem to have lucked out in the comments overall. Also flying in were allegations that she'd Photoshopped her image. "Horrific photo shopped! Do better!" one fan wrote.

Erika has ignored the haters, returning for two more posts since - but the steady stream of snaps steadily stopped on November 20. The last photo on Erika's Instagram shows her in a stunning patterned shirt dress and seemingly all dolled up for dinner. "Hasta la proximal Mexico," the caption read - possibly suggesting the vacation was ending.

Fans Say Stop Judging Her

While the hate does seem to be layering on for Erika, not everyone is tolerating the backlash. One user replying to a recent photo backed the star, writing:

"I'm tired of people judging her based on what they hear and see in the media..you can only believe half of what you see and nothing you hear especially when it comes from the media...I pray none of you are ever in any kind of situation where you can be so judged."

Erika has 2.5 million Instagram followers.

