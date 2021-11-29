Alexandra Daddario Once Used Duct Tape To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction

The fact that Alexandra Daddario has exquisite taste is made clear each time she graces the red carpet, with her Instagram posts also speaking volumes about her impeccable sense of style.

When she's not wowing fans with her flawless fashion on social media, The White Lotus star is proving she's kept a humble attitude despite her huge fame, serving up quippy captions and humorous yet candid fashion advice.

Such was the case a few years back when the 35-year-old movie star dished on using duct tape to avoid a wardrobe malfunction at an event. Read about it below.

Taping Herself In

Shutterstock | 564025

Speaking to Yahoo Style after the release of her 2017 film Baywatch, Daddario talked about one of her most daring fashion looks that year -- the seductive Vivienne Westwood midi dress she wore to the Billboard Music Awards. Going leggy in the outrageously high-cut number, the New York native disclosed what she did to keep everything in place in the seriously low-cut frock.

“I turned the skirt around," she told the outlet. "I duct-taped myself in. My boobs are normal. They sag a little bit and you need to lift them up. I was terrified that the whole situation would come apart.”

See the sexy look below!

Fashion Tips

Shutterstock | 564025

Daddario, who said she "used to be very nerdy," touched on how her fashion sense has evolved during the years.

“I’m trying different things," she shared. "I like to do things that are fun and colorful and not necessarily that tight-fitting.”

The Percy Jackson star also got candid about struggling with her image when she was younger, dishing sage advice for everyone looking to find self-confidence.

“When I was younger, you struggle with what you look like, your confidence,” she said. “I found a place of confidence in my life. We all are gorgeous in our own ways. Just do you. If you don’t want to wear a bikini, then don’t.”

Advocating Pants-Free Living

Shutterstock | 673594

If you didn't think she could be any more of a role model, Daddario made headlines in 2020 for preaching a pants-free lifestyle. Taking to Instagram to share a beachside selfie wherein she rocked an N95 mask, the actress mused on her pandemic wardrobe and showed she had humor as well as style.

“After a night of shooting all dressed up well; I put on a hat, a matching mask. I didn’t wear shoes, unless it is necessary for work. I don’t know why I still own pants or jewelry," she wrote in the caption. "I saw a pair of jeans. in my suitcase and I wasn’t sure what they were. I wore them and honestly thought why did we decide to wear them?"

'Gardening Outfit'

Shutterstock | 673594

More recently, Daddario served up a dose of her unique fashion humor as she stunned Instagram followers with a fabulous red-dress look over the weekend.

Clad in a strapless short number with an elaborate train, the actress posed in a sumptuous garden alongside her dog, showing off her quick wit in the caption as she passed off the vintage Jean Louis Scherrer dress as her "gardening outfit."

The eye-popping look was complete with elegant matching pumps by Longchamp. Check it out below.

The San Andreas actress gave fans a glimpse of the outfit in a post from late October, which saw her dog lounging comfortably on the expansive train.

"My dress/dog bed," she joked in the caption, snagging over half a million likes from her admirers.

