Alexandra Daddario Once Used Duct Tape To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction

The fact that Alexandra Daddario has exquisite taste is made clear each time she graces the red carpet, with her Instagram posts also speaking volumes about her impeccable sense of style.

When she's not wowing fans with her flawless fashion on social media, The White Lotus star is proving she's kept a humble attitude despite her huge fame, serving up quippy captions and humorous yet candid fashion advice.

Such was the case a few years back when the 35-year-old movie star dished on using duct tape to avoid a wardrobe malfunction at an event. Read about it below.