The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California is one of the world's largest and most famous automotive museums, with more than 100 vehicles on display.

A unique exhibition, Auto-Didactic: The Juxtapoz School, had its debut at the museum in 2018. The exhibition featured a vehicle customized by Kenneth Robert Howard.

Howard, also known as Von Dutch, is considered to be one of the fathers of the so-called Kustom Kulture -- but he was also a racist, and an admirer of the Third Reich.