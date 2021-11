Heads up - people think Teresa Giudice is pregnant. The 49-year-old reality star has been making headlines for upping the romance on Instagram with fiancé Luis Ruelas, but her 2.2 million followers now think the TV personality might have a bun in the oven.

Teresa is already a mom of four, but one photo is seeing The Real Housewives of New Jersey's fans wonder if #5 could be on the way. Bonus, the snap also included one snazzy pair of see-through pants.